GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - GS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS).

An investigation by the U.S. Justice Department dating back to at least 2016 into the Company's role as the primary bond underwriter in a multibillion-dollar fraud and money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian government fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) recently culminated with the Company's former Southeast Asia Chairman, Tim Leissner, pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges committed "as an employee and agent of Goldman Sachs." Indictments were also unsealed against a former managing director of the Company, Roger Ng, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, relating to the probe.

Abu Dhabi sovereign funds that guaranteed $3.5B in bonds to 1MDB have sued the Company for its role in the scheme and Malaysian officials have demanded reparations from Goldman exceeding the $600M in fees it received from the scheme. Recently, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America downgraded the Company's stock, which presently ranks as the worst performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Goldman's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Goldman's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

