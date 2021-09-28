Goldman Sachs, Robin Hood Foundation, and Guardian Life Support The Knowledge House

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge House launches its 2021 Fellowship campaign and speaker series with the goal to raise $1.2 million dollars to support 200 up-and-coming technologists. The funds will supply fellows with a year of study and mentoring access to high-level technology professionals. Goldman Sachs , Robin Hood Foundation , The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life), and other partners have committed to both professional mentoring and fiscal support to reach this ground-breaking goal assisting The Knowledge House in its mission to create a pipeline of talented and capable workers equipped with the technology and skills that provide economic opportunity, living wages, and career mobility.

TKH students in class in Bronx NY Jerelyn Rodriguez

The 2021 Fellowship Campaign and Event Series will directly fund 200 new students to receive: support services including cash assistance, laptops, and internet access. With a $5,000 sponsorship for each fellow, they can persist through our 12-month program and on to graduation while supporting themselves and their families through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year The Knowledge House raised more than half a million dollars through campaign efforts directly contributing to 90% placement for innovation fellows served in 2020.

Guardian Life, a new sponsor of The Knowledge House, will support our new technology Fellows and begin crafting partnership opportunities that help to bridge the digital divide. "As Guardian Life continues to develop our talent pipeline, it is critical that we find collaboration with community-based partners for unique onramp opportunities into our organization's technology-focused career framework opportunities," – Daniel Johnson, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Innovation at, Guardian Life.

The Knowledge House is hosting an engaging Fellowship Campaign Event Series featuring:

Thursday, October 21st, 6 pm EST

Building a Movement from The Bronx

The Knowledge House is celebrating its 7th anniversary by honoring Bronx leaders. Honorees include the 2020 Innovation Fellows and feature Jerelyn Rodriguez, CEO of The Knowledge House, and Amaurys Grullon, Founder of The Bronx Native.

Thursday, October 28th, 5:30 pm EST

16 Months Later: How Are Companies Protecting Black Lives?

The Knowledge House will host a thought-provoking virtual panel with corporate and philanthropy leaders who are leading massive efforts to leverage corporate power for racial justice. Featured speakers are Richard Buery, CEO at Robin Hood Foundation; Maurice Jones, CEO at OneTen; and Greg Taylor, Executive Director at NBA Foundation.

Thursday, November 4th, 5:30 pm EST

Black Women Path-blazing in Innovation

The culminating event is a virtual panel between prominent Black women leaders rising within the innovation sector as DEI experts, engineers, founders, and investors. Featured speakers are Asahi Pompey, President of Goldman Sachs Foundation; Gabrielle Wyatt, Founder at The Highland Project; and Rachel Williams, Head of Recruitment and Diversity at X, an Alphabet company.

The Knowledge House will also welcome donors of every level to support the campaign by purchasing tickets to the speaker series and/or donating to the Fellowship. Donate today .

Media contact:

Kimberly Wilson Marshall

[email protected]

646-721-4375

SOURCE The Knowledge House

Related Links

https://www.theknowledgehouse.org

