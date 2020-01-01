Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investigating Wawa Data Breach

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The privacy rights lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of all persons whose payment card information was stolen through the Wawa data breach.

On December 19, 2019, Wawa announced that customers at all 850 Wawa locations had their customer data stolen starting on March 4, 2019, if not earlier, through December 10, 2019. Wawa allowed hackers to access its customers' data for nearly ten months before it discovered the breach on December 10, 2019. Wawa waited over a week before notifying its customers of the breach.

The customer data stolen includes the names, credit and/or debit information including expiration dates, and possibly other private information. Hackers installed malware on Wawa's point of sales systems to steal customer data.

If your private information may have been compromised, please contact a GSP attorney to learn more about your rights. GSP's privacy rights lawyers are currently representing or have represented victims of data breaches against Anthem, Inc., 21st Century Oncology, Community Health Systems, Inc., Athens Orthopedic Clinic, PA, Premera, Intuit, Medical Informatics, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, United Shore, Xerox Mortgage Services, and Target Corporation. Most recently, GSP attorneys representing victims of the Athens Orthopedic Clinic data breach scored a 9-0 victory in a ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which recognized that victims of data breaches like this may have claims even if their information has not yet been used by criminals or if they have not yet experienced identity theft.

