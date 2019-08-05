Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers File New Case for Additional UBS YES Investor

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny have filed new claims for compensation on behalf of an additional UBS YES investor who lost money invested in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy ("UBS YES") option trading program. The claims were filed against UBS.

Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities attorney Alan Rosca and his colleagues have filed multiple claims in arbitration against UBS on behalf of UBS YES investors. The UBS YES investor in the case recently filed by attorney Rosca and his colleagues suffered substantial losses. Attorney Rosca and his colleagues are working with other UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy investors and are preparing additional cases to seek compensation for their losses.

UBS YES investors may contact attorney Alan Rosca or his colleagues Paul Scarlato or Chris Pfeiffer for additional information or a free evaluation of their recovery options.

The UBS YES program was advertised as an option-based trading strategy that sought to increase returns for investors who committed a certain minimum amount of their portfolio (called a "Mandate") to the YES program. UBS YES investors started seeing substantial losses in their portfolios last year. UBS YES investors who are working with the Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers have expressed serious concerns about the direction of their portfolios and the trading strategy.

In their newly-filed case on behalf of the UBS YES investor, the Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys are seeking compensation for the investor's losses in view of the suitability of the UBS YES program for the investor, the trading strategy, and the risk disclosures surrounding the YES program, among others. The claims focus on important issues including whether the Yield Enhancement Strategy was suitable for the investor's portfolio and whether it fully and adequately disclosed important risks associated with the YES program and whether the actual trading strategy was consistent with the advertised strategy in the YES marketing materials.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys have launched a website with updates for UBS YES investors, at https://investorlawyers.org/UBS-Yield-Enhancement-Strategy-Investigation/.

Investors who believe they lost money invested in UBS' Yield Enhancement Strategy may contact attorneys Alan Rosca, Paul Scarlato or Chris Pfeiffer, for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

