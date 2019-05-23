GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD;OTCQX: GLDLF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on May 23, 2019 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 5, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Amir Adnani 97.83% 2.17% Garnet Dawson 98.12% 1.88% Mario Bernardo Garnero 97.93% 2.07% David Kong 98.06% 1.94% Gloria Ballesta 97.47% 2.53% Hon. Herb Dhaliwal 97.69% 2.31%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) the amendment to the Stock Option Plan of the Company; and (iii) the adoption of the Restricted Share Plan of the Company and the prior grant of 140,000 Restricted Share Rights under the Restricted Share Plan.

A total of 65,421,421 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 47.62% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

