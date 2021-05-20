GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 20, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 2, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 30.74% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by ballot. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director Total Votes For Total Votes % of Votes For Amir Adnani 17,560,588 26,039,825 67.44% Garnet Dawson 25,846,331 26,039,825 99.26% David Kong 25,830,667 26,039,825 99.20% Gloria Ballesta 18,387,977 26,039,825 70.61% Hon. Herb Dhaliwal 25,828,513 26,039,825 99.19% Mario Bernardo Garnero 25,856,333 26,039,825 99.30%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

