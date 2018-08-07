Gold's Gym Announces Strongest Quarter of Worldwide Growth in Company History

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has announced a record-setting third quarter, the largest for franchise development in company history. The global franchise celebrated nine international openings, renewed master franchise agreements for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, and signed a new master franchise agreement to enter Turkey. In addition, Gold's Gym celebrated one domestic grand opening and signed franchise agreements for multiple locations across three states in the U.S.

"Gold's Gym continues to distinguish itself as the fitness industry leader, which is exemplified by our biggest quarter of worldwide growth in company history," said Ken Phipps, director of global franchising development for Gold's Gym. "Our franchise network continues to expand and thrive as we extend our proven business model across the globe with the support of additional sophisticated investors. We anticipate further development in the fourth quarter and look forward to our International Summit in Dubai this November."

Highlights of Gold's Gym's Q3 Performance in 2018 include:

New Domestic Franchise Agreements

Three-unit development agreement in West Texas ( Midland / Odessa )

Conversion of original Gold's Gym Loveland, Colorado , location from a competitor gym

Development of a location across the street from the world-famous Daytona Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

New Domestic Grand Openings

Chantilly, Virginia

New International Master Franchise Agreements

Master franchise agreement to enter Turkey with a 25-unit development plan

with a 25-unit development plan

Renewal of Saudi Arabia's master franchise agreement, with commitments to add an additional 50 locations in the next 20 years

master franchise agreement, with commitments to add an additional 50 locations in the next 20 years

Renewal of United Arab Emirates' master franchise agreement, with commitments to add an additional 10 units in 10 years, including a new location in Bahrain

master franchise agreement, with commitments to add an additional 10 units in 10 years, including a new location in New International Grand Openings

Four gym openings in India



Two gym openings in Japan



Two gym openings in Saudi Arabia



One gym opening in Trinidad and Tobago

In addition to this extensive expansion list accumulated over the course of Q3, Gold's Gym also held a successful annual global convention in Las Vegas in July.

Gold's Gym is continuing to revolutionize the fitness experience with world-class personal training, diverse group exercise classes, GOLD'S STUDIO® boutique fitness offerings, and the GOLD'S AMP™ digital personal training app.

For more details about Gold's Gym franchising opportunities, visit https://franchising.goldsgym.com/ .

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness.

For more information, please visit www.goldsgym.com , www.facebook.com/goldsgym or www.twitter.com/goldsgym .

