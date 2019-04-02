Gold's Gym Appoints Craig Sherwood Chief Development Officer

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has promoted Craig Sherwood to chief development officer. Sherwood brings more than 20 years of franchise development experience across a variety of industries to this new and expanded role.

Sherwood first became an integral part of the Gold's Gym brand in February 2016, when he joined as senior vice president of franchise and licensing. Under his leadership, the franchise development and licensing teams hit target revenue and profitability goals in each of the last three years. In 2018, Sherwood and his team also led the brand to its most successful year of global expansion through franchising in company history.

"Craig has played an integral part in building and developing trust with our global franchise community and brings exceptional leadership skills, passion and discipline to the role," said Adam Zeitsiff, Gold's Gym president and CEO. "His impressive track record leading our franchise and licensing department to new heights has been instrumental in our continued franchise growth success."

As chief development officer of Gold's Gym, Sherwood will maintain overarching responsibility for the brand's franchise community and licensing programs while spearheading the charge to expand the brand's international footprint through master franchising.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness.

