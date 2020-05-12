Gold's Gym Launches Upgrades To Its Popular Fitness App GOLD'S AMP™

DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLD'S AMPTM, the first-ever digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym, has revamped and launched an upgraded version for seamless user experience. The results-driven app, introduced initially by Gold's Gym in 2017, will be available for free until May 31, 2020, to U.S. and Canada-based members and nonmembers looking for an elevated, at-home exercise option.

The new version of GOLD'S AMP™ includes:

A new home screen where users will find a customizable interface tailored to their preferences and goals

New 4- to 6-week workout programs including Power Core, Fitness Foundations and Killer Curves

A fresh look that highlights the GOLD'S AMP™ team of expert trainers

The app now offers more than 600 audio and video coach-led individual workouts along with a selection of thousands of motivating DJ music mixes. Workouts range from 6-60 minutes and include categories such as body weight, core, outdoor running, outdoor walking/jogging, stretching, meditation, strength training and more for users at all stages of their fitness journey.

"Exercise is a vital factor in maintaining personal health and supporting the immune system, which is now more important than ever," said Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "This upgrade is a way for Gold's Gym to continue investing in and innovating for our members and app users outside the traditional gym setting. We wanted to make GOLD'S AMP™ even better so we can continue providing a state-of-the-art, at-home fitness option not only to our members, but also to everyone searching for a way to stay fit during this global pandemic."

From now until May 31, 2020, GOLD'S AMP™ is free for members and nonmembers in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.goldsgym.com/anywhere for the redemption code. After May 31, 2020, GOLD'S AMP™ will be available in the U.S. and Canada for $12.99 USD per month for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

