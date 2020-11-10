Goldwind Project Sells To Investment Company Advised By Exus Management Partners

"The sale of the Rattlesnake Wind Project underscores Goldwind's strategic U.S. growth strategy and commercialization of Goldwind's technology in one of the world's largest and most complex wind markets," says David Sale, Chief Executive Officer for Goldwind Americas. "Goldwind Americas and our local service and maintenance team look forward to working alongside the new owner to continue bringing renewable electricity to the people of Texas."

"Goldwind Americas is excited to be working with Exus Management Partners on the long-term service and maintenance of the Rattlesnake Wind Project. This transaction represents the start of a strong relationship between the Goldwind Group of Companies and Exus as they build out an impressive pipeline of wind farms globally," says Saad Qais, Chief Financial Officer for Goldwind Americas.

Goldwind's wind turbines provide cleaner, cost-effective energy, while creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth. The Rattlesnake Wind Project, located in central Texas, is comprised of 64 Goldwind GW109/2500 Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive turbines. The project purchased by Goldwind in 2016 reached commercial operation in 2018. Marathon Capital LLC acted as Goldwind's exclusive sell-side financial advisor providing marketing outreach, valuation, structuring, due diligence, and negotiation support throughout the sale process.

Under the terms of the deal, Goldwind Americas will continue to provide the project with long-term maintenance services designed to support Goldwind's warranty package and the project's operations at industry-leading availability levels.

About Goldwind Americas

Goldwind Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the multinational wind turbine OEM, Goldwind Science & Technology (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208) – a world leading wind turbine technology and energy solutions provider. Goldwind's revolutionary Permanent Magnet Direct Drive (PMDD) technology is shaping a new standard in wind energy. Goldwind offers a full suite of innovative renewable energy solutions, including equipment sales, service, and capital. Goldwind Americas is a tradename of Goldwind USA, Inc. To learn more, visit www.goldwindamericas.com.

About Exus Management Partners

Exus Management Partners is an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector. Exus combines comprehensive financial, technical and operational know-how to provide turn-key investment and asset management solutions to its investors and clients. Exus has presence in Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil, US and Mexico with a total of 4.4 GW under management.

