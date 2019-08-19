Goldwind Secures Canadian Order From Potentia Renewables

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldwind Americas ("Goldwind"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), today announced it has secured a firm turbine supply order from Potentia Renewables Inc. ("Potentia Renewables"), a Toronto-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets.

At a ground breaking ceremony today, Potentia Renewables's CEO Jeff Jenner announced plans for the 200-megawatt (MW) Golden South Wind Project located in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan featuring Goldwind permanent magnet direct-drive turbines. At the event, attended by land owners, provincial and local officials, utility executives, suppliers and other stakeholders, Potentia Renewables shared their vision for providing clean, renewable energy, while creating jobs, and stimulating local economic growth in the region. At the height of construction, the project will employ 220 people to build the wind farm and up to 10 people will be involved in the long-term operations of the project. Golden South will generate approximately 900,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, eliminating over 500,000 tonnes of carbon from the electricity grid. The carbon reduction is equivalent to eliminating the pollution from half the vehicles in Regina or Saskatoon.

"We are pleased to be bringing Goldwind's leading technology to Canada," said Jeff Jenner, Chief Executive Officer of Potentia Renewables Inc. "The direct-drive 4-megawatt turbines combined with the strong Saskatchewan winds and our simple interconnection enables Potentia to set a world record low price for long term wind energy contracts. This project provides SaskPower with the lowest cost renewable energy in Canada for 25 years."

Potentia is a rapidly growing international renewable energy developer, owner and operator with assets in North America and the Caribbean. Potentia was recently awarded four large contracted wind assets in Western Canada. Potentia's construction plans for these sites represents more than 625 MW of wind power to come online over the next two years of which Golden South will be the first to come online. In addition, Potentia is the largest rooftop solar company in Canada currently operating more than 700 installations, representing close to 200 MW.

"Goldwind is proud to work with Potentia Renewables, a leading renewable energy developer, to deliver clean, cost-efficient wind energy to Western Canada's robust wind market," says David Sale, Chief Executive Officer for Goldwind Americas. "The latest 4-megawatt turbines, developed for North America, underscore our ongoing commitment to bring industry-leading products and technology to our customers and their projects -- further supporting a shared desire of a low carbon future for all."

The Golden South Wind Project will utilize 50 of Goldwind's latest wind turbine series, the 4S megawatt platform, which feature a scalable rated capacity from 4.2 to 4.5 megawatts, and 136 and 155-meter rotor diameters.

Under the terms of the deal with Potentia Renewables, Goldwind also entered into an agreement to provide the project with long-term maintenance services and a comprehensive warranty package.

The project is expected to be commercially operational by the end of 2020.

About Potentia Renewables Inc.

Potentia Renewables Inc. is a fully integrated developer, owner, and operator of solar and wind energy assets. It is 100% owned by Power Energy Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, traded on the TSX under the ticker POW. Potentia is the largest rooftop solar company in Canada and currently operates more than 700 installations, representing close to 200 MW. With operations in the US and assets under construction in Latin America, Potentia has recently been awarded four large contracted wind assets in Western Canada. Potentia's construction plans for these sites represents more than 625 MW of wind power to come online over the next two years. For more information about Potentia, see www.potentiarenewables.com.

About Goldwind Americas

Goldwind Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), is a world leading wind turbine technology and energy solutions provider. Goldwind's revolutionary Permanent Magnet Direct Drive (PMDD) technology is shaping a new standard in wind energy. Goldwind offers a full suite of innovative renewable energy solutions, including equipment sales, service, and capital. Goldwind Americas is a tradename of Goldwind USA, Inc. To learn more, visit www.goldwindamericas.com.

GOLDWIND MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren La Marche

Marketing & Communications

T: +1 (312) 948-8049

M: +1 (602) 717-3223

E: llamarche@goldwindamericas.com

POTENTIA MEDIA CONTACT:

Andreea Munteanu

Manager, Corporate Affairs

T: +1 (416) 703-1911 ext. 229

E: amunteanu@potentiarenewables.com

