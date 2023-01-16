Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 16, 2023, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 1.12 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Key players have established a strong presence in the market through their prominent brands. They are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. In addition, vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and the acquisition of local companies to increase their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions.
A few prominent vendors that offer golf apparel, footwear, and accessories in US in the market are Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. - The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories through its brand FootJoy.
- adidas AG - The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories such as shoes, t-shirts, and shorts.
- Bridgestone Corp. - The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories such as caps, t-shirts, hats, and shoes.
- Callaway Golf Co. - The company offers a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories such as caps, t-shirts, hats, and shoes.
- Mizuno Corp. - The company offers a wide range of golf accessories such as hats and gloves.
Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online).
- The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market share growth in US by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. A majority of players that participate in golf are men. The availability of distinct and advanced product offerings, increasing Baby Boomer population, and high consumer spending in the US are driving the growth of the segment.
Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
The market is driven by rising number of new product launches. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolios with an aim of increasing sales. They are launching new and innovative products that offer better comfort to customers. For instance, in January 2021, adidas AG launched the ADIDAS GOLF EQT SPIKELESS WIDE SHOE. These spikeless adidas shoes repel water to keep the feet dry through wet fairways. These shoes are made out of Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. Similarly, in November 2020, Nike Inc. launched new golf shoes that feature corduroy fabric and three styles, including a throwback kiltie fringe. Such innovative product launches by vendors are driving the growth of the market in focus.
Key Trends –
The adoption of growth strategies is a key trend in the market. Vendors are engaging in M&A activities to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market. Major vendors are acquiring small companies and gaining access to their distribution networks. Vendors are also investing in advertising campaigns featuring renowned sportspersons to promote their products. In addition, they are offering customization options in golf footwear and accessories to attract more customers. Many such growth strategies adopted by vendors are positively influencing the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US.
Major challenges –
The threat of counterfeit golf products is a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. The increasing demand for golf products has simultaneously led to a rise in the number of counterfeit products in the market. These products are manufactured using low-cost, non-standard materials. Customers buy them either knowingly or unknowingly. Most customers cannot distinguish between original products and counterfeit products and buy the latter due to their low cost. This is affecting the sales and brand value of genuine companies. The penetration of such products is increasing in the market with rising digitization and the growth in e-commerce platforms. The increasing availability of counterfeit golf products is hindering the growth of the golf apparel market in the US.
What are the key data covered in this golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market industry across US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US
|
Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.95
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acushnet Holdings Corp.
- adidas AG
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Callaway Golf Co.
- Mizuno Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
