Golf Cart Battery Market: 59% of Growth to Originate from North America, Driven by the Increase in the Popularity of Professional Golf Tournaments - Technavio

Golf Cart Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the golf cart battery market by Type (Lead-acid battery and Li-ion battery) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The numerous golf courses, coupled with the huge number of golf enthusiasts and the demand for golf carts from commercial establishments, are expected to drive the demand for golf cart batteries globally during the forecast period.

Golf Cart Battery Market: Major Driver

An increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments is the major driver for the golf cart battery market .

. The interest in professional golf tournaments is increasing steadily as the sport continues to increase in popularity as a championship game. Owing to its global expansion and popularity, golf was re-introduced as an Olympic sport at the 2016 summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro after 112 years. Professional golf tournaments are experiencing substantial growth in viewership in recent years.

after 112 years. Professional golf tournaments are experiencing substantial growth in viewership in recent years. For instance, final day coverage of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship by National Broadcasting Co. (NBC) held in Paris, France , in October 2018 had a total audience delivery of 2.71 million, an increase of almost one-fifth over 2014. Thus, the growing popularity of professional golf tournaments and the increasing participation rates are driving the demand for golf carts, and subsequently, will drive the growth of the global golf cart battery market during 2021-2025.

Golf Cart Battery Market: Major Trend

Multiple uses for golf carts are the major trend driving the growth of the golf cart battery market .

. The use of golf carts is not limited only to golf courses, as they are being used for various other commuting purposes. The trend of using golf carts for daily transportation is a growing trend. Battery-powered golf carts do not involve any major emissions; therefore, compliance with stringent regulations on vehicular emissions and the rising fuel prices are contributing to their growing popularity in transport or short commute applications, such as shopping, commuting inside a neighborhood, recreational purposes, and on planned community roads.

Golf carts are also becoming popular among older people because of the convenience and low speeds at which they operate. Another sector that is widely deploying golf carts is the tourism sector, especially places of religious pilgrimage that are visited by a large number of ailing pilgrims and older people. Therefore, the growing use of golf carts for various purposes will drive the demand for

Golf Cart Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Utilities Market " Research Reports

List of Abbreviations

