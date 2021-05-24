Golf Outing to Support Military Veteran Cause

Additional sponsors and golfers are welcome to attend. Registration details of the event can be found at https://lalondecharityopen.com. Major sponsors include Kia Motors, iHeart Radio, Audacy Radio, Ally Bank, Eastlake Cardiovascular, Clear Rate Communications, Summit Place Kia, and LaLonde Chrysler.

All proceeds go directly to help struggling Military Veterans in treatment courts living in Michigan. To date the charity has raised over $650,000 for local veterans. The goal of Veterans Court is to help former service members become active, contributing members of their community. This program brings together legal counsel, mental health professionals, court staff, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and other support organizations to help veterans. Simply put, the Veterans Treatment Court saves lives.

"This year is special, the event will take place on my husband's, and charity founder, Rich LaLonde's birthday, Rich recently passed due to complications from pneumonia", said charity co-founder Tania LaLonde.

Event General Manager, Dave LaLonde said "The event kicks off at 9:00 am with the Holly Honor Guard performing Taps to honor fallen veterans followed by the National Anthem. It ends at 6:00 pm with the 50/50 raffle drawing; last year the winner received a check for $11,170!"

Summit Automotive Management is a Michigan Auto Group selling and servicing Kia, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. LaLonde Charities mission is to support local causes which connect people with opportunities to improve the quality of their lives. LaLonde Charities is particularly focused on causes that help Veterans and Children. For more info go to; https://lalondecharityopen.com/ or contact Dave LaLonde at (248) 791-5512 or [email protected].

