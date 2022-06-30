Golf Tourism Market to witness USD 41.04 Bn growth | Driven by growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global golf tourism market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, including a few established players. The competition among the market competitors is based on different factors such as price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with vendors adopting various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Some of the vendors in the market are partnering with dominant and strong competitors to increase their visibility and investments in R&D. Vendors are also focusing on new product launches and continuous innovation to expand their share in the market.

Technavio identifies Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing threat from fantasy golf will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global golf tourism market is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic



International

The domestic segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The advantages such as familiarity with the country's sports tourism policies and rules and the lesser financial tax imposed on domestic tourism are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

North America will have the maximum share of the market. The presence of well-developed economies, favorable weather conditions, availability of a variety of terrains, and extensive media exposure to the sport are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our golf tourism market report covers the following areas:

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the golf tourism market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the golf tourism market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist golf tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the golf tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the golf tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf tourism market vendors

Golf Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 41.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: International - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Golf Tours International

10.4 Golf Tours Worldwide

Exhibit 46: Golf Tours Worldwide - Overview



Exhibit 47: Golf Tours Worldwide - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Golf Tours Worldwide - Key offerings

10.5 Golfasian Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Golfasian Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Golfasian Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Golfasian Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Golfbreaks Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Golfbreaks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Golfbreaks Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Golfbreaks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 55: Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 56: Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.8 Palatinate Group Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Palatinate Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Palatinate Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Palatinate Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Perry Travel Inc.

Exhibit 61: Perry Travel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Perry Travel Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Perry Travel Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Premier Golf Tours

Exhibit 64: Premier Golf Tours - Overview



Exhibit 65: Premier Golf Tours - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Premier Golf Tours – Key News



Exhibit 67: Premier Golf Tours - Key offerings

10.11 Scottish Golf Holidays Inc.

Exhibit 68: Scottish Golf Holidays Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Scottish Golf Holidays Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Scottish Golf Holidays Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Haversham and Baker Co.

Exhibit 71: The Haversham and Baker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: The Haversham and Baker Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: The Haversham and Baker Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology



Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

