GolfStatus & the Veteran Golfers Association Launch Golf Event Referral Program with Donations Benefiting U.S. Military Veterans & their Families

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veteran Golfers Association and longtime partner, GolfStatus, have launched an event referral program that includes a donation-match incentive benefiting both referrers and the association. The program awards $50 to anyone who successfully refers a golf event to GolfStatus's full-service golf event management platform; GolfStatus has pledged to donate another $50 directly to the Veteran Golfers Association for every event successfully referred through www.golfstatus.org/vga-referral. The announcement comes ahead of next week's 2019 VGA Championship, which will be held at the Greenbrier Golf Club and facilitated by GolfStatus.

The North Carolina-based nonprofit has worked closely with GolfStatus over the last two years to leverage its full-service tournament management software, which simplifies coordination, preparation, and execution of golf events for VGA staff while also making it easy for VGA members to find and register for events. Ahead of each event, VGA coordinators and golf club staff can quickly and easily manage players and teams, drag and drop hole assignments, format and print tee sheets and cart signs, and complete other logistical tasks from one simple web-based platform. GolfStatus offers live scoring for each event, with mobile leaderboards that can be posted to clubhouse TVs and online, where VGA supporters can follow and share tournament standings in real time. GolfStatus also works with tournament organizers—from golf professional staff at top-100 courses to trade associations and from small local charities to national, multi-chapter nonprofits—to provide custom event websites, secure online registration, sponsorship management, and more.

"This referral program is about both growing the game and giving back," says GolfStatus's Director of Marketing Katie Casillas. "It's a privilege to continue to support veterans and their families through the VGA and other organizations, and we look forward to more opportunities to do so."

Events eligible for referral incentives include memorial golf tournaments, booster club events, Monday scrambles, charity fundraisers, corporate outings, and leagues. Anyone can refer an event online at www.golfstatus.org/vga-referral.

About the Veteran Golfers Association

The VGA is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to promoting the game of golf to veterans and their family members. The VGA delivers programs that allow its members to compete, socialize , and remain physically active through the game of golf. For more information, visit us at www.vgagolf.org.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is the industry's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, golf facilities, and event organizers. The platform also provides courses, sponsors, and tournament organizers simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. The result is an intuitive solution that grows the game by increasing rounds, revenue, and engagement.

