GolfStatus Announces Open Positions in Software Development, Project Management & Sales
Apr 12, 2019, 18:56 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus—a Nebraska-based golf technology company—is currently hiring for a number of open positions in areas that include development, sales, and management. GolfStatus's portfolio includes accessible, user-friendly tech solutions for golfers, golf facilities, nonprofits, and the organizations that support them. The fast-growing company has partnered with hundreds of golf facilities around the country to provide tournament management and engagement solutions that streamline marketing and communications, simplify tournament prep and execution, and heighten the golf experience during events, leagues, and everyday rounds. Through its full-service league and tournament management solution, GolfStatus streamlines tournament preparation, promotion, setup, and execution, saving golf facilities and tournament organizers time and resources, while at the same time generating better outcomes for golf events. The company also works directly with corporate and nonprofit organizations to provide simple yet powerful technology tailored to the needs of event organizers planning golf fundraisers.
Available careers include full-time positions and internships in sales, software and mobile app development, and software project management.
"It's an exciting time at GolfStatus," says the company's Vice President Ryan Cooper. "We're passionate about growing the game of golf in ways that make an impact, and we're looking for talented, driven people who share that passion!"
Interested in a career with GolfStatus? Apply online at GolfStatus.com.
About GolfStatus
GolfStatus is the industry's premier tournament management solution and engagement platform. Its full-service software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, golf facilities, nonprofits, and other event organizers. The platform also provides simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. The result is intuitive technology that's growing the game by driving more of what matters: rounds, revenue, engagement, and impact.
www.GolfStatus.com
info@golfstatus.com
(402) 413-9650
@golf_status
SOURCE GolfStatus
Share this article