Golo Shoes: Bigotry and Backlash Fall 2020 Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month Golo Shoes was thrilled to announce the launch their newest campaign: "Walk A Mile in Her Shoes" starring Ren Sprigs, a rising transsexual supermodel, from the gender-niche agency Slay Model Management in Los Angeles. Golo received hate messages and backlash for "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" which is a nod to an infamous 2002 Gucci advertisement. These photos were censored for 3rd party distribution but can be viewed at www.golo.shoes . The brand is doubling down with a follow-up story: "Protect Yourself".