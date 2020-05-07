goLock Technology Awarded U.S. Patent for Portable Outdoor Security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- goLock's latest awarded patent – U.S. Patent No. 10,641,013 – describes the company's uniquely designed cable and locking system that provides constant monitoring and real-time wireless communication to remote mobile devices and servers. goLock™ utilizes the latest IoT components to deploy a variety of different sensors for outdoor and indoor security applications. This patented technology and product design enables goLock to offer broader security monitoring and protection for construction and industrial sites, farm equipment assets, outdoor retailer assets, bikes and e-bikes, yachts, ATVs, RV's, fishing and hunting equipment and gear and more.

goLock's mobile app is designed to manage the entire security system and is currently designed to work on iOS devices and with Android based systems by the end of 2020. The portable VENTURE™ system is battery powered and utilizes multiple internal sensors along with the company's unique cable and locking system to deliver real-time alarm based, remote security monitoring. The entire system can also be connected wirelessly to other goLock mobile devices for motion, shock, GPS, and camera detection. The VENTURE™ system operates on a highly secure internal connected VPN network so that every portable unit is always in communication with the user's mobile device or one of goLock's regional servers - or both – to provide uninterrupted monitoring and warning alerts if an asset is compromised. The company's main unit communicates primarily over cellular networks with monthly service fees. However, the system also allows communication via Bluetooth, WiFi, satellite or any other similar communication methods.

goLock's security app allows users to select from different goLock monitoring devices and the app allows changes in sensitivity levels of those devices in order to better dial in the right protection requirements. The system also allows multiple users to monitor the same asset(s) and each user quickly receiving alerts if the asset(s) are being tampered with or stolen. The GPS enabled devices have the ability to collect data and track the location and movement of assets. Monitoring the security and protection of high value assets has never been easier.

