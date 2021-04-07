Golub Capital Becomes a Signatory to the ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital is pleased to announce that it has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association ("ILPA")'s Diversity in Action initiative. In doing so, Golub Capital affirms its commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion as a firm and as a leader in sponsor finance.

"Golub Capital has been dedicated since its founding to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that empowers employees to grow professionally," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "We are proud to publicly reinforce these values by joining the Diversity in Action initiative."

Diversity in Action signatories agree to undertake a series of actions to promote diversity and inclusion, as defined in the Diversity in Action framework. These efforts span talent management, investment management and industry engagement.

"We have long believed that a diverse and inclusive culture makes us a better partner to our investors, private equity sponsors, employees and the broader community," said Tim Kleiman, Managing Director, Head of ESG at Golub Capital. "We look forward to collaborating on this effort with like-minded leaders in the private markets."

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $35 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending business and its Broadly Syndicated Loan investment program. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 500 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With 550+ member institutions representing over USD 2 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org.

