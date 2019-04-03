Golub Capital Provides $315 Million Financing to Support Acquisition of Quick Base by Vista Equity Partners and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that, as Administrative Agent, Lead Left Arranger and Joint Bookrunner, it provided $315 million of senior credit facilities to support the acquisition of Quick Base by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Quick Base will use the investment to grow its products, enhance workflow automation and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

Quick Base allows clients with no coding experience to build their own applications to solve everyday business challenges. The company's platform helps users build an integrated application with custom reporting, workflows, automated processes and more without relying on a traditional IT department. The company currently serves more than 5,400 customers across various industries, including 41 of the Fortune 100.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Vista. We've seen firsthand their excellent track record growing enterprise software, data and technology companies in a highly competitive space," said Spyro Alexopoulos, Managing Director on Golub Capital's Middle Marketing Lending team. "Leveraging knowledge from lending to Quick Base previously, along with our own sector expertise, we were able to understand the financing needs and create the right financing solution to help Vista take the company to the next level."

"Golub Capital has been a reliable partner to Vista over the years," said Kevin Sofield, Principal at Vista Equity Partners. "Their knowledge of Quick Base and the broader sector made them an excellent partner, and we are appreciative of their solid execution on this transaction."

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides financing for middle market, private equity-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and is an arranger of credit facilities up to $1 billion. Golub Capital's award-winning team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors.

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning private debt platform with over $30 billion of capital under management. The Middle Market Lending team has particular domain expertise in select industries, including software, technology services, healthcare, consumer and restaurant and retail. The firm's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending business and its Broadly Syndicated Loan investment program. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital today has over 400 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

SOURCE Golub Capital

Related Links

http://www.golubcapital.com

