Golub Capital Raises $3 Billion of Dry Powder for New Investments

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that it has raised $3 billion of new investment firepower in the past six weeks.

Golub Capital's fundraising success includes closings since April 1st for Golub Capital Partners 12, L.P.; Golub Capital Partners International 12, L.P.; GEMS Fund 5, L.P.; GEMS Fund 5 International, L.P.; and Golub Capital BDC 3, Inc.

Golub Capital has already put some of its fresh capital to work and continues to actively engage on new lending opportunities.

"We appreciate the confidence investors continue to place in our team," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "We are well-equipped to support our existing portfolio, and we are actively seeking new financing opportunities for resilient, sponsor-backed businesses."

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $30 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending business and its Broadly Syndicated Loan investment program. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 500 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

