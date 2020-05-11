GoMeat Launched Crowdfunding Campaign

GoMeat bridges the gap between specialty retailers and consumers using a smartphone app to order halal meats from their favorite neighbourhood stores. During the COVID-19 lockdown, this thriving business has gained huge traction. The GoMeat order volume over the past 30 days has already well surpassed last year's sales figures.

"We are ready and able to capture this extraordinary opportunity," said Waqas Siddiqi, founder of the GoMeat Services. "The fundraising campaign will allow us to help during this pandemic, a difficult time for everyone. So, we wanted to cater to the requests of number of stores and potential customers reaching out to us from several States across USA to leverage our GoMeat platform and reap the benefits of this convenience."

The GoMeat app has gained tremendous traction over last few months. Here is your opportunity to invest!

Go to the GoMeat Crowdfunder Page to learn more.

