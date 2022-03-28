Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Bret Zaccaglin to our Temecula, CA office.

While in law school, Bret was on the Dean's list and received the American Jurisprudence Award for Torts. Throughout law school, Bret worked as a law clerk for Gomez Trial Attorneys. He was also a volunteer intern for the Community Law Project, which provides free legal assistance in a variety of practice areas to low income and indigent communities. During Bret's final year of law school, he received the Wiley W. Manuel Certificate for Pro Bono Legal Services.



As a Riverside County native, Bret is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to members of his community. In his spare time, Bret enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Founder and President John Gomez states, "I am beyond thrilled to add Brett to our growing team. I have known him since he was a kid and I know he will be a super star both for us and for residents of the Temecula Valley."

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With 7 offices throughout the State, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit TheGomezFirm.Com or call 833-Get-Gomez.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys