GomSpace Leads Development of a Teaming Agreement to Demonstrate Game-changing Communications Technology in Space With the University of Arizona, and American FreeFall Aerospace and Rincon Research

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace's subsidiary in North America signed a contract valued at 4.5 MSEK with the University of Arizona to deliver satellite elements and related services to support their CatSat high-gain antenna mission.

Named for the University of Arizona Wildcats, CatSat satellite mission will demonstrate a game-changing ultra-lightweight, high-gain antenna developed by FreeFall Aerospace based on technology invented at and licensed from the University of Arizona (UA). Under the leadership of Professor of Astronomy, Dr. Christopher Walker, UA students and staff will provide a camera system and radio propagation experiment, integrate the science and communications payloads, deliver the flight system for launch, and lead mission operations. The mission was selected by the NASA Cubesat Launch Initiative for launch in early 2021.

The FreeFall Aerospace inflatable antenna system packages into less than 1.5U of the total 6U Cubesat volume and deploys in orbit to provide a lightweight one meter or larger aperture that can increase total data return by 10-100 times that of conventional technology, with less mass and power. "This is an exciting step forward for FreeFall and the entire small spacecraft industry", says Doug Stetson, CEO of FreeFall Aerospace. "Working with UA and GomSpace we'll be able to help realize the full potential of small low-cost spacecraft by dramatically increasing their data return capability".

The satellite will be a 6U platform provided by GomSpace and delivered to the University of Arizona. "The mission will utilize GomSpace's space-proven 6U platform which provides the reliable foundation for many exciting in-orbit demonstrations proving the technology for tomorrow's new applications", says CEO, Niels Buus, from GomSpace.

Rincon Research will provide and program their advanced, compact, flight-qualified Software Defined Radio (AstroSDR) to complete the payload package. The AstroSDR will perform high-rate signal and image processing to support mission experiments and establish a high-bandwidth telecom link between the spacecraft and Earth.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e., components, platforms, and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About University of Arizona

The University of Arizona is a public research university in Tucson, Arizona. Founded in 1885, the UA was the first university in the Arizona Territory. As of 2018, the university enrolls 45,217 students in 19 separate colleges/schools. Steward Observatory, the research arm of the Department of Astronomy at the UA, designs, builds, and operates telescopes and astronomical instruments for conducting ground, stratospheric, and space-based observations of the cosmos.

About FreeFall Aerospace

FreeFall Aerospace is developing revolutionary new antenna technology for ground, air, and space. Their innovative spherical antennas are drawing interest from a wide variety of commercial and government organizations, offering wide field of view, electronic steering, and low mass and power to dramatically simplify and improve global communications. The company's unique antennas for the coming 5G wireless world are unlike anything else on the market and enable high-frequency, steerable communications for Smart Cities, connected vehicles, and the Internet of Things.

About Rincon Research

Rincon Research is an incredibly vibrant organization that conceives, analyzes, designs, implements, and tests software solutions for some of the most intriguing high-technology projects. As a small business headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the company has a 37-year history marked by steady growth in both revenue and customers. The company has diversified their products and services through the expertise of their talented teams of scientists, engineers, programmers, writers, and support staff who continue to focus on rapidly developing technology from concept to operation. The company's digital signal processing and engineering core capabilities ensure successful outcomes to meet challenging mission and business objectives.

