Gong Named One of America's Most Promising AI Companies by Forbes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes AI 50 list , recognizing the most promising privately held companies that use artificial intelligence to help businesses.

Gong software records sales organizations' interactions with customers and prospects – via email, phone calls, web conference calls and more – and uses proprietary AI technology to analyze that data. The software then reveals insights that aid sales teams, executives and others. These insights can include tactics that differentiate top-rated salespeople from others, which deals have the best chances of closing and, for deals that are in danger, proven actions to get them back on track.

Gong software goes beyond the word searches and supervised learning typically found in AI software. The company was recently awarded a U.S. patent for technology that helps understand topics in customer conversations. Company officials believe this is just the beginning of a much broader product road map.

"This award is important because it recognizes AI technology that benefits companies -- specifically, Gong's 1,000-plus customers -- in concrete ways," said Eilon Reshef, chief product officer of Gong. "AI has advanced to the point where it makes sales and marketing teams, product organizations and executives more productive and effective. This technology will only get better."

The AI 50 list was developed by Forbes in partnership with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital. Some 400 privately held U.S. companies were evaluated for their work in machine learning, natural language processing or computer vision, from which the 50 final companies were selected.

To learn more about Gong's latest and greatest product developments, attend Celebrate Online - Unstoppable . Details about Gong's product can be found here .

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,000 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Hubspot, and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Gong

Related Links

https://www.gong.io

