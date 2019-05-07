Gongago, a Leading Startup, Joins Newchip's Online Accelerator Program

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchip, one of the top investment platforms in the world, has a track record of helping companies get funded with over $20M+ in investments into its companies in 2018 alone. This week, they accepted Gongago Inc., a new online advertising platform for small-mid sized businesses into their online accelerator.

(PRNewsfoto/Gongago)

"We are very excited to have Gongago join the NEWCHIP family," remarked Ryan Rafols, Founder & CEO of Newchip. "The team impressed us from the start—we are eager to see how they take Gongago to the next level. They have a unique perspective on their market and what they've built so far shows great promise."

Launched in early 2016 by founder James Lyon, Gongago simplifies online advertising for small-mid sized businesses, helping business owners connect with customers by providing a seamless solution to showcase and promote their business online. Founder James Lyon believes Gongago is solving real-world problems he's experienced personally as an owner of several small businesses prior to launching Gongago.

"There's a massive distance between everyday customers going about their daily lives, and small businesses," says founder James Lyon. Gongago is trying to decrease this distance by making it much easier for small business owners to advertise their business online, promote deals, and connect with customers who are searching for their type of product or service.

"We think the future for small businesses is rapidly moving towards online advertising and away from more traditional media," says the founder.

Visit https://gongago.com to learn more.

Take a look at the other companies accepted into the Newchip accelerator at https://www.newchip.com

About Gongago:

James Lyon

214138@email4pr.com

(804)-Gongago (804-466-4246)

www.gongago.com

SOURCE Gongago

Related Links

http://www.gongago.com

