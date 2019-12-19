GoNGet Apps: At your service with the tap of an app

MACOMB, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With GoNGet, it's easy to get any work done by the right person with the right expertise. Need your driveway shoveled? Want to get an in-home massage? Need your car detailed? Just post a job, list your price and professionals will start applying immediately. Developed by U.S. Publications, Inc., GoNGet User and GoNGet Service Provider apps is a match that works.

"It's a pretty simple concept and we've made it even simpler to connect people," Simon Gojcaj, president, U.S. Publications, Inc. says. "Our apps bridge the gap between people needing services and people providing services."

Users post errands or projects that they don't want to do or have time to do and they name their price. The GoNGet Service Provider app searches the GoNGet User app in his/her local area and contacts the user directly to work out the details. The chat feature allows for some back and forth negotiation, if needed, and the user can hire on the spot. The service provider receives payment after the job is complete.

"It's kind of like the Uber for errands and chores," Gojcaj says.

These apps are ideal for users who have a busy lifestyle with those who have some time and skills. For example, a mom of four has a lot of juggling to do, while a college student or retiree may have some time on their hands and be looking to make a little extra cash. From buying groceries to filling up the car with gas, whatever the job, GoNGet is the place to connect.

Both GoNGet apps are free and there's no subscription or dues. The user is in control. It's like having a personal assistant at your fingertips – just tap the app.

For more information about the apps and to download both, visit: https://gonget.com/.

GoNGet Users (Apple): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gonget-users/id1489053038?ls=1

GoNGet Users (Android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gonget.users

GoNGet Service Provider (Apple): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gonget-service-providers/id1489052928

GoNGet Service Provider (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gonget.serviceproviders

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1219s2p-GoNGet-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE U.S. Publications

Related Links

https://gonget.com/

