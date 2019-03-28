Gonzaga University Enlists noHold's AI to Innovate the Way Technical Support is Handled on Campus

MILPITAS, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonzaga University is continuously looking to improve processes to enhance the support experience for students and instructors. Gonzaga needed a solution that would innovate the way technical support is handled on campus.

Gonzaga found noHold, a company that specializes in Virtual Assistant technology. Virtual Assistants utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help users through a chat interface. Now, the Virtual Assistant allows Gonzaga University to:

Support students and instructors 24/7/365 from mobile phones, the school website, social media sites, and automated personal assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Provide users with a first point of contact, so they can find the information they need without searching Analyze interactions between students and the Virtual Assistant to improve processes Create an effective solution that is within budget Deploy an AI tool in 6 weeks with the help of noHold Professional Services and intuitive backend

In the first month, 71% of students providing feedback found the Virtual Assistant to be helpful, twice as effective as the average Virtual Assistant at launch. noHold and Gonzaga have also discovered what topics students are struggling with most, added QR codes around campus for easy access, and expanded the Virtual Assistant's knowledge based on user interactions.

Lyle Spencer, Data Architect from Gonzaga University said, "When we decided to find a virtual assistant solution, we were fortunate to find a partner like noHold. The noHold professionals worked relentlessly to help us create and deploy a truly exceptional example of what a virtual assistant can be. noHold's experience helping Fortune 100 companies and providing a low-cost deployment gave me confidence in not only the capability of their solution, but also confidence in their product. Since go-live, noHold has dedicated a project manager and developer that meets with us to weekly continue supporting and improving our virtual assistant. I feel this very much speaks to their commitment as a partner, not just another vendor."

Diego Ventura, CEO and Founder of noHold, adds, "It has been inspiring to see the passion and care the Gonzaga staff feels for its students. They worked very hard to make sure the Virtual Assistant launched without a hitch and was adopted by the whole school."

Click here for the full use case.

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA. noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, McAfee and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com.

Press Contact:

Veronica Cech

Marketing Associate

211605@email4pr.com

408.946.9200 ext. 356

All other product and service names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE noHold

Related Links

http://www.nohold.com

