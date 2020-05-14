Good Days Launches COVID-19 Emergency Patient Assistance Funds

FRISCO, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days today announced the launch of COVID-19 emergency relief funds to cover the costs of medical and essential non-medical expenses for eligible individuals who have chronic or life-altering diseases and have contracted COVID-19, or are experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

An emergency medical assistance fund will include up to $250 for eligible individuals to use towards treatments that are approved or have been issued emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19. A second assistance fund will provide eligible individuals a grant of up to $250 for essential non-medical expenses such a groceries, utilities, and rent.

With businesses across the U.S. shuttered to prevent the spread of transmission, more than 30 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March. Good Days' COVID-19 Emergency Patient Assistance Funds provide near-instant access to financial support so that people who have chronic disease and are at-risk or have contracted coronavirus can afford critical supplies and expenses during this crisis.

"The public health crisis in our country is unprecedented and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at-risk," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "Now more than ever, it is essential that Americans are able to afford the healthcare that they need. Good Days remains committed to reducing patients' financial stress, so that they can focus on their health and well-being during this difficult time."

People with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe disease from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data shows that among U.S. patients requiring admission to an intensive-care unit due to COVID-19, 78 percent had at least one underlying condition. Of people hospitalized but not requiring ICU admission, 71 percent had at least one condition.

"COVID-19 is causing significant financial stress on millions of Americans who require access to costly medical treatments due to chronic and rare disease," said Randie Odebralski, chief operating officer of Good Days. "This emergency fund will directly support those individuals who are at greatest health and economic risk."

Individuals enrolled in assistance programs with Good Days can now download a mobile app to request reimbursement and upload receipts more easily for faster payment of covered costs. For more information on this and other assistance programs offered by Good Days, visit www.mygooddays.org.

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources. Contact us at [email protected].

