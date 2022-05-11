Good Days Launches 'Empowered Us' Storytelling Hub for Chronic and Rare Disease Community Members, Caregivers and Healthcare Professionals

Rising costs of specialty medications, complex insurance policies, increasing rates of chronic illness and racial and gender inequality in our healthcare systems are issues that impact all of us in deeply personal ways. The stories behind our healthcare experiences offer important lessons and can inspire confidence in others who face similar journeys. Empowered Us will lend greater visibility to sensitive health topics and address challenging scenarios with actionable insights to help people live their best lives.

"Charitable assistance from Good Days is a welcome relief for families in need, but it is our professionalism, care and compassion that enable us to build long-term and deeply personal connections," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "Empowered Us complements the support we provide chronic and rare disease community members, caregivers and their allies with inspirational real-life stories and information on resources, community affairs and advocacy."

"I am thrilled to bring my expertise in podcasting and community-building within the chronic disease community to Good Days," said Eva Minkoff, senior director of community and education at Good Days and former host of the top-rated Invisible Not Broken and HumanCare podcasts. "Our initial podcasts bring together knowledgeable and comforting show hosts with inspiring guests and changemakers for storytelling that is educational, entertaining and empowering."

Empowered Us features a series of solutions-forward podcasts that explore healthcare challenges and opportunities through human experiences:

The Caregiving Soul, hosted by caregiving expert and certified consultant Dannelle LeBlanc , is a series of conversations with caregivers and caregiving experts to help build self-trust, define personal growth and connect to resources when caring for loved ones in need.

hosted by caregiving expert and certified consultant , is a series of conversations with caregivers and caregiving experts to help build self-trust, define personal growth and connect to resources when caring for loved ones in need. Technically Sick , hosted by Invisible Not Broken founder Monica Michelle , explores how innovation can improve access to education, employment and improved socialization for the disabled and chronic illness communities with the creators and users of new technologies.

, hosted by Invisible Not Broken founder , explores how innovation can improve access to education, employment and improved socialization for the disabled and chronic illness communities with the creators and users of new technologies. Health in the Margins, hosted by writer, activist, disability advocate and Everywhere Accessible founder Tinu Abayomi-Paul , explores disparities and uncovers solutions to issues that arise with diversity and disability in healthcare.

Listen to the latest episodes wherever you download your podcasts or by visiting www.EmpoweredUs.org

About Good Days

Good Days is a national non-profit charitable organization that lifts the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Visit www.mygooddays.org to learn about our programs and resources.

Contact:

Justin Wilson

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Days