Good Days' Launches Live Text Message Support for Underinsured Patients Who Need Access to Care Resources

FRISCO, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days today announced the launch of mobile phone text message support for individuals with rare and chronic conditions who are underinsured and in need of non-profit patient assistance programs.

According to the Pew Research Center , 97 percent of American adults text weekly. This new feature provides another high-touch access point to more easily communicate with Good Days' Care Navigators and learn about our charitable assistance programs, request support with enrollment or payment and receive information about patient resources. When texting Good Days, users are instantly connected to a live Care Navigator. The text feature feeds the information directly to Good Days proprietary system, allowing patients to securely communicate and send documents through their mobile devices directly to a live Care Navigator.

"Our new text message capability will make it even easier for people with chronic and life-altering conditions to get the healthcare information and resources that they cannot live without," said Clorinda Walley, President of Good Days. "Between our phone lines, live website chat and now text messaging, we're glad to offer a variety of secure communication channels so that people can reach us in whatever way they find most convenient."

"More and more people rely on their mobile devices to complete daily tasks. This text feature will help streamline communications to learn about and access the life-saving programs offered by Good Days, while ensuring that beneficiaries still receive the same personal support that they need," said Randie Odebralski, Chief Operating Officer of Good Days. "We are always searching for ways to improve the patient experience and are especially excited about this given that text messaging is increasingly the most common form of communication."

Care Navigators can be reached via text message at 972-608-7141 during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm CST. For more information on this text feature and assistance programs offered by Good Days, visit www.mygooddays.org .

ABOUT GOOD DAYS

Good Days is a leading national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days distributed more than $2 billion in access to care grants. Contact us at [email protected] .

Media Contact: Justin Wilson, [email protected]

SOURCE Good Days

Related Links

http://www.mygooddays.org

