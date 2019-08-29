Good Days Opens Financial Assistance Fund for Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis Treatments

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days, a national non-profit that lifts the burdens of illness that force people to choose between available care and the necessities of everyday life, today announced the opening of an assistance program focused on Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis (CNIU).

CNIU often affects a part of the eye called the uvea but can also affect the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous, producing reduced vision or blindness. Individuals that have valid Medicare or Military insurance coverage and an income level at or below 500 percent of the federal poverty line are eligible for a grant.

"This new program will provide immediately needed support for people who are at risk of losing their sight," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "There are severe limitations that vision loss imposes on patients in terms of employment, daily function, and quality of life. We're easing the financial burden of these treatments so we can help people save their vision and focus on their lives."

CNIU may be caused by problems occurring in the eye or can be part of an inflammatory disease affecting other parts of the body. It is often associated with systemic conditions such as Ankylosing spondylitis, Behcet's disease, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis, ulcerative colitis, or in some very rare cases, lymphoma. CNIU happens at all ages and primarily affects people between 20-60 years of age. Uveitis is an unpredictable disease, with flare ups that may be sudden and limited in duration, or chronic and persistent. Every time a flare up of inflammation happens, it can damage ocular tissue. The damage adds up over time and can lead to permanent vision loss and sometimes blindness.

"Timely diagnosis and effective management with the appropriate treatments are crucial to fighting vision loss associated with CNIU," said Randall Odebralski, chief operating officer of Good Days. "The people this program will reach are likely on fixed incomes and may need treatment for years to come. We're proud to offer assistance to improve access to care for people who live with CNIU."

The Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis Fund (CNIU-FA) is open and accepting new enrollments. Patients and their advocates or caregivers can apply at our online patient portal or by calling us toll-free at (877) 968-7233, Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm (CST). For more information on additional patient resources and disease groups that Good Days serves, visit www.mygooddays.org.

About Good Days

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources.

