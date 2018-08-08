Good Food Conference to Accelerate the Future of Meat

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of meat will be under the spotlight next month as the world's leading scientists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors convene for the inaugural Good Food Conference, the only event in the world focused on accelerating the commercialization of plant-based and clean meat (real meat, grown directly from cells, sometimes referred to as cultured meat or lab-grown meat).

Five years ago this month, conference co-host and clean meat pioneer Dr. Mark Post debuted the world's first lab-grown burger, backed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Also five years ago, Bill Gates dubbed plant-based meat "the future of food" after he and New York Times food writer Mark Bittman were fooled by plant-based chicken produced by Beyond Meat.

Dr. Post will join The Good Food Institute in hosting the Good Food Conference, a world-first event that has attracted a sell-out crowd.

Today, plant-based meat sales are skyrocketing, and more than 20 clean meat startups have launched around the globe. The world's largest meat producers and governments are investing in these technologies, from Tyson Foods, Cargill, Maple Leaf, and PHW Group to governments that include Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Conference panelists will include former Secretary of Agriculture Ann Veneman, the founders of Impossible Foods and Memphis Meats, and representatives from USDA, ADM, Kraft Heinz, Kellogg's, MosaMeat, DFJ, Spark Capital, Tyson Ventures, and many others in venture capital, industry, academia, and government.

Moderators will include journalists from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Good Morning America, Vox, Inc. Magazine, MIT Technology Review, and more.

Conference meals will be courtesy of Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Good Catch, and Ocean Hugger.

"We're gathering the pioneers of a new meat revolution that could solve some of the world's biggest problems, from climate change to antibiotic resistance," said Bruce Friedrich, Executive Director of The Good Food Institute. "We have the technology and the will, and now through collaboration and knowledge-pooling, we are accelerating this transformation. We're building a new food system, and the future of meat is insanely bright."

