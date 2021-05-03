Good Foods Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with "Big Flavor"

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods , a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, promotes its guacamole line , Plant Based Queso and Avocado Salsa as a one-stop-shop for all Cinco de Mayo snacking.

Good Foods is ensuring shoppers have the opportunity to stock up on its popular line of dips through social media giveaways, in-store promotions and discounts to celebrate the holiday with "Big Flavor."

"Between guacamole, queso and avocado salsa, Good Foods is making Cinco de Mayo shopping one step easier," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. "Along with giveaways and discounts, our influencer partners are creating dishes like 'Huevos Rancheros with Guac' or 'Chicken Tinga Tacos with Avocado Salsa' to inspire shoppers before the holiday."

Shoppers can follow along on Good Foods' Instagram to enter a multi-brand giveaway to receive over $1,000 in prizes and products from brands like Nosotros Tequila, Kevin's Natural Foods and more. In-store discounts at national retailers will also be available, however, if shoppers are unable to purchase the products in store, Good Foods' new e-commerce platform is able to provide bundles of dips directly to their door.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com , or follow the brand on Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com and to purchase products directly, visit shop.goodfoods.com.

SOURCE Good Foods

Related Links

https://goodfoods.com/

