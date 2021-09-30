Good Foods Launches New Plant Based Spicy Queso Blanco Dip

"Through sales analysis and market research, we found the addition of a Spicy Queso Blanco flavor to our plant based dip line would resonate with both shoppers and their tastebuds," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. "After a year in our rigorous research and development process, we're excited to finally have this new dip hitting store shelves to meet consumer demand."

Shoppers can find which stores near them carry Good Foods products using the store locator on the company's website. The Spicy Queso Blanco will be available in a regular 8 oz size as well as a larger 12 oz size for get-togethers, tailgating or upcoming holiday-party needs.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

