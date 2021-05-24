Good Greek Moving & Storage Sponsors American Heroes Day at the South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the country's most preferred professional moving and storage companies, is proud to have sponsored the "American Heroes Day" at the South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach on May 13th, 2021.

The event offered all active military, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, frontline workers and their families the chance to buy a ticket to the Fair for just $7 per person. They also received a ride coupon for a special ride discount by visiting the Good Greek Moving & Storage booth inside the fair Expo.

The day also featured a benefit concert called Songfest for Vets on the Coca-Cola Stage at the South Florida Fair. Spero Georgedakis, the founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage, spoke at the event after the presentation of colors by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard and the singing of the National Anthem by Miss South Florida 2020 Juliette Ashley Valle.

"On behalf of Good Greek Moving & Storage, I want to thank all the veterans, first responders and all emergency response personnel for their very important contributions," said Spero Georgedakis, the founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "As a former police officer, this is a special day for me, which is why we like to sponsor Heroes Day. Although every day is a Heroes Day, as far as I am concerned. We're proud to support this event and hope everyone has a great time."

Songfest for Vets raised money to support the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, the VFW Veterans Village, and the Paws 4 Liberty organizations. The Veterans Administration also had a booth at the event to offer services to veterans, including getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sponsoring the "American Heroes Day" event is one of many ways that Good Greek Moving & Storage supports the community. While the Good Greek team prides itself as the best relocation provider available, they know their biggest strength comes from following "The Good Greek Way," an ethos of faith, honesty, strength and courage.

Charitable activities by Good Greek include a massive campaign on Christmas to deliver donated toys and goods to the United Way Palm Beach distribution center. Good Greek also supports the Maddie's Fight Foundation which aids families of children with cancer and Holiday Toy Drives hosted by WTVJ-NBC Miami, the Children's Healing Institute and the 105.5 FM Mo and Sally Morning Show.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

