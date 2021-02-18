Good Hemp launches into $24B health and wellness market with CBD Soft Gels

Dr. Minsky not only brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Good Hemp organization, but he also has a strong background in franchise and product development. As the Regional Developer for one of the largest healthcare franchises in America, Dr. Minsky managed over 50 clinics along the East coast during his 15 years as a practicing chiropractor. But it was the doctor's background in franchisee and product development that motivated him to help bring a bring this wellness product to clinics across the U.S.

With more than 2,500 providers in Dr. Minsky's network, Good Hemp Wellness is prepared to launch its new soft gels to providers within this established sales and distribution chain.

"Over the last 15 years, I've been fortunate to work with thousands of physicians across the United States. Along the way, I have helped to introduce new products and services that move healthcare forward for the benefit of physicians and patients. Recently, I have been intrigued by the fast-developing hemp industry and the amazing studies that have been done to conclude that CBD is a viable option to help patients with the debilitating symptoms of common ailments. After starting discussions with Good Hemp, I knew this was the right company to help bring a top-quality CBD option for health care providers and for the benefit of patients.," Dr. Minsky elaborated.

Director of Good Hemp, Chris Chumas, proclaimed, "We are eager to further enter the health and wellness category with our upcoming launch Good Hemp Wellness. By partnering with an experienced professional in Dr. Minsky, plus a top-tier supplement manufacturer, we are prepared to quickly roll out a quality product to a vast healthcare marketplace. In addition to the providers in Dr. Minsky's network, the product will also be available for direct-to-consumer purchase via Good Hemp's e-commerce platforms."

These new gel caps contain 25mg of cannabidiol and a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation shown in studies to increase absorption speed into the bloodstream. Allowing faster, more effective results for the consumer, the advanced formula soft gels are designed for chiropractic clinicians and their patients.

"We tested numerous formulations looking for the best product available, with an emphasis on the fast-acting and super-absorbent qualities. Our product provides us scalability as we grow Good Hemp Wellness into the future," Dr. Minsky testified.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek, which is currently under a letter of intent to be acquired by Good Hemp, manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles, Diamond Creek high alkaline water aids in balancing the body's pH and provides superior hydration due to our state-of-the-art ionization process. Visit diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

