Good Karma Foods Makes Snacking Happier by DIPPING into Plant-Based Goodness

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Karma Foods , a leading producer of plant-based milk and yogurt alternatives, today announced the launch of new, plant-based Sour Cream, French Onion and Ranch Dips to answer the needs of those looking for plant-based options with taste and texture just like their dairy counterparts. Sales of plant-based foods grew 20 percent last year, with non-milk categories experiencing growth up to 50 percent, according to the Plant-Based Food Association.1 Families are buying plant-based foods to address allergen needs, environmental concerns, and/or a vegan/vegetarian lifestyle. In an effort to bring goodness to more places, the Good Karma Foods team focuses innovation on those categories in need of inspiring plant-based options, like dips and sour cream.

Good Karma Foods new plant-based Sour Cream and Dips deliver breakthrough innovation with surprisingly delicious flavors and texture on par with dairy-based options. Good Karma’s new plant-based Sour Cream, French Onion Dip and Ranch Dip are free of all major allergens, MSG and carrageenan, and have fewer calories, fat and sodium than other plant-based and dairy-based options. The line will debut at Natural Products Expo West this March and will hit retail shelves this Spring

"We're on a mission to find ways to support families looking for plant-based options that are free of allergens, nutritious and surprisingly delicious and creamy," said Doug Radi, CEO of Good Karma Foods. "With Good Karma not just being our name, but the inspiration for all we do, we felt it was time for a little goodness in the dips category with new products that could make snacking happier for any family."

Existing plant-based sour creams and dips have a noticeable aftertaste, thick, paste-like texture, and are made with allergens like soy and cashews, and thickeners like carrageenan. Good Karma's new plant-based Sour Cream, French Onion Dip and Ranch Dip are free of all major allergens, MSG and carrageenan, and have fewer calories, fat and sodium than other plant-based and dairy-based options, while still delivering on the Good Karma promise of having a creamy, smooth texture and delicious flavor. Specifically, Good Karma Dips and Sour Cream have 50-65 percent fewer calories, and up to 115mg less sodium, per two tablespoon serving. A serving of Good Karma Sour Cream or Dips also has about half the fat of other plant-based and dairy-based offerings. Lastly, Good Karma's Sour Cream and Dips are made using a traditional culturing process, making them the only plant-based option with live and active cultures.

The new Sour Cream, Ranch Dip and French Onion Dip come in a 16oz shareable tub with around 15 servings per container, and will retail for $3.99-4.49. Good Karma Sour Cream is perfect for any occasion, from topping plant-based tacos, to baking perfectly-moist sour cream brownies. Combining a deliciously-creamy texture with garlic, onion and other spices, and herbs like parsley, Good Karma French Onion Dip and Ranch Dip are perfect for adding goodness to any game day or backyard BBQ. Simply pair with some veggies or chips, and you're set to dip (and even double dip) on in.

The team at Good Karma strives to do the right thing when making their products so families have a variety of reasons to love their products. For the new Sour Cream and Dips, this includes sourcing ingredients from North American growers and producers; securing Non-GMO Project verification and Vegan Action certification; and making sure the whole line is OU-D Kosher.

The new Sour Cream and Dips will debut at this year's Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., from March 7-9, 2019; find Good Karma Foods downstairs in Hall E at booth #5376. The Sour Cream and Dips will start to hit retail shelves in Spring 2019 throughout the U.S. in natural and mainstream supermarkets. At that time, families will be able to search the Store Locator at goodkarmfoods.com to find a store near them carrying the new Dips and Sour Cream.

ABOUT GOOD KARMA FOODS

Good Karma isn't just our name, it's the inspiration for everything we do. We are a company and a group of people with full hearts who inspire goodness with the tiny but mighty choices we make every day, from selecting our ingredients, to how we make our products and give back to our community. Based in Boulder, Colo., we are dedicated to making plant-based, dairy alternative food and beverage products that deliver a mighty bundle of nutrition along with surprisingly good taste and texture. In 2012, Good Karma was the first company to create a flax-based milk alternative based on the need for a dairy alternative that was free of all major allergens, and also delivered on nutrition, taste and texture. Since then, we have launched a line of Flaxmilk + Protein, Probiotic Drinkable Yogurts, Dairy Free Yogurt Cups, a line of Seasonal Nogs, and a line of shelf-stable Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein in three convenient sizes. By providing allergen-friendly products that put a smile on your face, we hope you'll be inspired to pour on the goodness. Join our Good Karma movement and find additional inspiration by connecting with us online at goodkarmafoods.com, and on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

1 Plant Based Food Association "Plant-based food sales grow 20 percent: New Nielsen Retail Data Commissioned by the Plant Based Food Association Shows Plant-Based Alternatives Outpacing Overall Food Sales by 10X"

