Good Luck 3 Launches IEO RAKUN Liquid

The RAKUN project aims to create a seamless and borderless entertainment ecosystem. The ecosystem is already working with RAKUN earned, purchased, and exchanged for game content to a community of over 20,000 users.

"With the launch of RAKUN IEO, now is the most advantageous time for crypto and blockchain game enthusiasts to join us in the future of blockchain gaming," said Kazuhisa Inoue, founder and CEO of Good Luck 3. "The RAKUN platform is a practical example of how blockchain ecosystems should work -- with a system that rewards user behavior in RAKUN Tokens and encourages them to spend the Tokens on the platform, creating a self-sustaining circulation that increases transactions and value as the platform grows."

The RAKUN (RAKU) Token is a utility token based on Ethereum's ERC20 standard. The sale is broken into two phases:

Public Sale Phase 1

Nov 18, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Bonus Percentage: 15.00%

Phase Amount: 125,000,000 RAKU

Public Sale Phase 2

Nov 24, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Bonus Percentage: 5.00%

Phase Amount: 125,000,000 RAKU

The maximum amount of RAKU to be issued is 500 million, 150 million of which is reserved for the resulting pool where over the next 20 years it will be given to users and content managers.

Within the RAKUN Ecosystem, RAKU is circulated as a common currency in games like Crypt-Oink and other titles from Good Luck 3 and partner developers. RAKUN Tokens will be used to reward users who perform certain tasks or contribute to the community. Utilization of the reward system will promote the circulation of RAKU and expand the RAKUN Ecosystem itself.

To take RAKUN's survey, visit the Good Luck 3 survey page at https://survey.rakunworld.com/ , where users can earn a chance to receive an additional bonus RAKUN tokens.

To learn more and participate in the RAKUN IEO, visit: https://app.liquid.com/ieo-market/RAKU

About Good Luck 3

Founded in 2013, Good Luck 3 created hit social games such as the "Touch! Gudetama." series and "Aerial Legends" which had nearly 4 million downloads. The new RAKUN blockchain platform is a fully-functional gaming ecosystem that offers Japan's first Blockchain game, "Crypt-Oink", a top DApp of 2018 & 2019, as well as other titles like Crypt-Idol. More titles will be added as the platform grows and RAKUN tokens are used to purchase content in-game or trade on exchanges.



For more information on the RAKUN project, visit https://www.rakunworld.com/

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and now the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro. More information is available at Liquid.com.

SOURCE Good Luck 3