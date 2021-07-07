Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen Company ("GMCK") launches Cannacap™ - On-the-Go Cannabis beverages just in time for SUMMER 2021!

The Cannacap™ delivery system stores flavored THC powder in a portable and discreet CAP transforming any drink into a delicious and efficacious cannabis beverage. Easy to use, take anywhere, anytime on-the-go fun! Derek Hopkins, CEO of GMCK states, "Our technology is timely and relevant for creating precisely dosed, stable and great tasting Cannabis Beverages which the consumer controls. You control the concentration of THC and flavor, you choose the drink to add it to, you choose where and when you want to discreetly consume it."

The first of its kind, Cannacap™ cannabis delivery system allows users to create an all-natural, flavored, and infused cannabis beverage on to any bottle of water or beverage you have; snap, shake, and enjoy! GMCK's new watermelon and berry blast beverage is a healthier way to ingest your cannabis in a fun and innovative form. With 5mg and 10mg of THC, Cannacap™ is a great way to medicate and hydrate which is something we need entering the hot summer months of southern California; www.mycannacap.com.

GMCK focuses on sustainable packaging and greener products. Cannacap™ technology is designed to pair with reusable and recyclable bottles. Hopkins adds, "Our products and development will continue around the theme of reusable and refillable packaging. CannaCap™ uses 100% recyclable plastic, GMCK is in development with hemp plastic while offering a free ship-back program after purchase and collection of 50+ caps.

CannaCap™ will offer new summer flavors along with higher dose 3-ounce shots, showcasing its second dosing cap technology with the CannaCap™ already on the bottle.

GMCK specializes in precise dosing of the highest quality and delicious cannabis infusions.

