Good News for Providers in Iowa as Therap establishes Interface with CareBridge to meet EVV obligations for verifying Community Based Services

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic documentation solutions for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and more extensive Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), are pleased to announce that it has interfaced with CareBridge in Iowa for the exchange of Scheduling/EVV data. Enabling the CareBridge interface for a provider allows users to send data to the CareBridge Interface.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module in the State of Iowa has been designed with the goal that the states and providers can track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the impending government EVV requirements. Users in Iowa will have the option to send their EVV data to the CareBridge state aggregator directly from Therap's EVV software. In order to use this functionality, the Billing module, Scheduling/EVV module and CareBridge must be enabled for the provider. Staff can, in a user friendly interface, check in/out electronically and remotely using a cell phone or other approved methods while capturing the required EVV data elements.

Therap's complete suite of applications for documentation additionally helps HCBS/LTSS providers in the State of Iowa with Daily Notes/Goal and Outcome Tracking, Monthly/Quarterly/Annual Summaries and more. The HIPAA-compliant framework incorporates devices for incident reports, medical records, progress notes, nursing notes, and document storage. These features guarantee significant parts of validation, for example, time, date stamp, and electronic signature during the entry, that are caught for each view, for an update to the information, or for forwarding access. Therap's EVV module increases accuracy and efficiency in service delivery through reporting features which play a huge part in speedy electronic billing claims. Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant EVV software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication, billing and reporting.

