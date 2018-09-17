Good Samaritan Hospital Designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® for Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm & Cardiac Surgery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Samaritan Hospital has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® for Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm & Cardiac Surgery.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes hospitals and facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Facilities are selected Institute of Quality® for consistently delivering evidence-based, safe care.

Good Samaritan Hospital offers comprehensive cardiac care services, including inpatient cardiac care, cardiac catheterization and cardiac surgery (including coronary artery bypass graft surgery). The hospital also has one of the largest Structural Heart programs in the United States consisting of transcatheter aortic valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure, mitral valve repair, patent foramen ovale and atrial septal defect closure.

About Good Samaritan Hospital

First opened in 1885, Good Samaritan Hospital is a 408-bed tertiary care facility offering some of the most comprehensive care in Los Angeles. Specializing in cardiac, orthopaedic, oncologic, ophthalmologic, and women's services, Good Samaritan Hospital offers various medical and surgical programs in its centers of excellence: Heart & Vascular Center, Comprehensive Orthopaedic Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Davajan-Cabal Center for Perinatal Medicine, Pancreatico-Biliary, Tertiary Retinal Surgery, and Transfusion-Free Medicine & Surgery Center. For more information visit www.goodsam.org.

