Good Samaritan Saves Child with LifeVac, Plea to Support our First Responders

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2nd a child was choking, first responders arrived, protocol and even suction equipment was attempted with no success. In a "God Wink" moment someone arrived with a LifeVac and was able to use it to save the child. "This is a true example of people helping people," says Arthur Lih, Inventor, and CEO of LifeVac. "Also, a wake-up call that we all need to do anything we can to get a LifeVac in the hands of our Heros EMS/ First responders." LifeVac has been used by Good Samaritans in over 20 rescues, saving the choking victim's life.

Hundreds of rescue departments have vetted and are equipped with LifeVac. These men and women are faced with these situations on a regular basis. We need to support these heroes with the proper equipment so they can save more lives.

LifeVac can be trusted as well. FDA registered, Clinical studies, and 3rd party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, four of which are peer-reviewed. The LifeVac Home Kit is $69.95 and comes with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. LifeVac also sells a LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. Get yours today at https://lifevac.net/shop.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving non-invasive airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information and to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net.

