GOOD TO GO Launches 4-Pack Snack Bars at over 600 Target Locations Nationwide

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Natural Foods, creators of the delicious GOOD TO GO Soft Baked Bars, has made its debut in Target locations nationwide. Now available in over 600 locations and online, the bars are available in three signature flavors: Chocolate Mint, Double Chocolate and Vanilla Almond, all conveniently packaged in a 4-pack.

Chocolate Mint 4-Pack

"We are excited to continue to deliver our delicious snacks across the US," says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. "The expansion of GOOD TO GO into Target, both instore and online, means we can reach both new and existing audiences on a larger scale. GOOD TO GO is all about making snacking healthy and easy, so partnering with Target was a natural fit for us."

With 2g of sugar or less and only 4-5g net carbs, GOOD TO GO Soft Baked Bars are designed to go wherever the day takes you. They satisfy sweet tooth cravings, and are the perfect swap for treats like brownies and blueberry muffins.

They're also vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher, grain-free, keto and Non-GMO. With almond flour as a base ingredient, their cake-like texture means they won't melt like other bars, although they taste great warmed up!

GOOD TO GO is also the creator of:

Grain-Free Granola , in flavors:

, in flavors: Vanilla Coconut



Chocolate

Additional Snack Bars Flavors , available in a variety 9-pack:

, available in a variety 9-pack: Cocoa Coconut



Raspberry Lemon



Cinnamon Pecan



Blueberry Cashew



Strawberry Macadamia Nut

Suggested retail price is $6.99 per box of 4 bars. Nima Fotovat is available for interviews.

About GOOD TO GO:

Riverside Natural Foods, producers of GOOD TO GO, creates healthy, allergy-friendly snacks consumers are proud to eat. GOOD TO GO delivers low sugar (2g or less), low net carb (6g or less) snacks that taste great so there is no compromise! It is the perfect, guilt-free solution when in need of a zero effort, feel good treat. GOOD TO GO also donates 1% of revenue through its 1% for the Planet membership to organizations that help preserve the planet. Riverside Natural Foods strives to be the hub for continuous innovation, creativity in healthy snacking and sustainability and maintains a B Corp certification.

