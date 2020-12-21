Good Vibes Oil Company Launches Digital Affiliate Program to Promote CBD Product Sales

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Vibes Oil Company announced today that it is launching its affiliate program to empower retail stores and other online retailers across the United States.

The newly launched affiliate program allows small to medium businesses, social media influencers, bloggers, website owners, and professional affiliate marketers to can earn commissions for marketing Good Vibes Oil products.

Good Vibes Oil Company

"We have found many of our wholesalers needed a way to increase their online sales for their local and regional shops. To fill that need, we created robust online marketing tools where they can simply plug and play on their websites and social media," explained Good Vibes Oil Founder Matt Falk. "Our new systems allows CBD stores, influencer and social media marketers the ability to market our incredible products."

Benefits of signing up for the lucrative new Affiliate Program include:

earning commission on every order from the merchants signed up by the Affiliate

training on how to develop and execute a detailed business plan to pursue, manage and grow revenue opportunities

instant access to sales and marketing collateral

Turnkey e-commerce solutions for existing website owners

Affiliates can sign up for the program for free and immediately begin sharing Good Vibes Oil products and services through their own channels. An application form for the Affiliate Program is available at www.GoodVibesOil.com/affiliate

About Good Vibes Oil Company

Good Vibes Oil Company is a recognized leader as an all-natural supplier of CBD products available nationwide with online e-commerce and retail stores. All Good Vibes Oil products are produced in FDA Registered Production Facilities. We provide bulk products for U.S shops to spread Good Vibes of their own. Coffee shops, retail stores, homeopathic stores, and more are able to purchase bulk orders from us to sell in their own shops.

Please visit www.GoodVibesOil.com for products, offers, community and wholesale partner pricing.

About Market Leverage Network

MarketLeverage is one of the most trusted "Cost Per Acquisition" (CPA) advertising networks and consulting firms. Market Leverage enables web Advertisers and web Publishers to harness the power of performance marketing through measurable, trackable results. Since inception in 2001, Market Leverage has delivered millions of profitable sales and leads to Advertisers through their unique network of websites and online Publishers. Advertising partners receive traffic from tens of millions of targeted consumers and B2B leads. For more information, visit www.marketleverage.com.

