DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For most people, a visit to the eye doctor is pretty straightforward. Patients likely don't think about those in their community who can't afford vision care or how their eye doctor may be helping people in need. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) believes good vision starts with good doctors and, thanks to charitable eye doctors, millions of people in need are able to get essential vision exams and glasses.

The importance of clear vision

Good vision is important for everyone. However, in the U.S., more than 40 million people - including 12 million children - don't have vision correction they need. Uncorrected poor vision can have long-term negative effects on children and adults such as:

Compared to other students, kids with vision problems show academic deficits such as lower attendance rates, weaker literacy and math skills, lower grades, and a much higher incidence of repeating grades.

Adults with a vision impairment who don't have access to vision care will likely experience far greater limitations in everyday functioning than adults with clear vision or with vision correction such as glasses.

Good vision starts with good doctors

Eighty percent of all vision impairment can be prevented or cured with a pair of glasses. Fortunately, thousands of eye doctors around the country are providing vision care to those in need in their communities.

Serving others is a commitment eye doctors make when they take the Optometric Oath: "I will do my utmost to serve my community, my country and humankind as a citizen as well as an optometrist." EVF is committed to helping eye doctors honor their pledge. To that end, the foundation offers programs to help them educate families on the importance eye health and to provide vision services for those who otherwise would not be able to get it.

"My partnership with Essilor Vision Foundation provides me a more comprehensive way to serve my community through our practice," says Amanda Barker Assell, OD. "It allows our entire team to feel a part of something that is bigger than what any of us could do individually. Our team is proud of their ability to participate through our practice in our community and beyond."

Be an advocate for clear vision

For consumers, the first step in supporting the cause of vision is to schedule an eye exam for themselves and their family. Consumers can also share their eye doctor's philanthropic efforts with friends and neighbors. If an doctor is participating in programs such as EVF's See Kids Soar® or Changing Life through Lenses® that provide vision care to people in need, thank that doctor for helping the community. In addition, showing support through social media means the world to an eye doctor.

Visit evfusa.org to learn more about how EVF and eye doctors around the country are helping people in need achieve a better life through better sight.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

