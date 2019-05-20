Goodbaby global flagship stores opened in Chengdu

As the newest version of Goodbaby's offline store, the global flagship store, designed by a well-known designer who has cooperated with many globally renowned luxury concept stores, aims to provide an immersive, scenario-based smart life style for parenting families, where consumers can experience and interact with the products to make better shopping decisions with the help of AI, VR and AR technologies, as well as make one-stop shopping convenient.

These flagship stores feature Goodbaby's smart products:

The baby moisture-sensitive product series, which is skin-friendly and breathable , and can handle one-way moisture transport. The fabric's surface even has an alert pattern if the humidity is too high.

Goodbaby releases these smart products to help young parents know their babies' physical condition and deal with possible issues, such as sweating, fever or excessive bacteria, in time.

Speaking about Goodbaby flagship stores' mission, Goodbaby's CEO of the China market, Ms. Jiang Rongfen, said: "The key to mom and child products lies in experience. The new global flagship stores are designed with both the sensitive and sensible factors of the consumers' shopping behaviors in mind." The Goodbaby flagship stores hope to not only build a product-service relationship with its customers but also become a pioneer in new parenting styles. "Our goal is to make every customer willing to share their satisfactory experience with their friends," Jiang said.

Du Hong, Alibaba Tmall Group's General Manager of Mom & Child Category, and Wang Yuexin, famous Chinese actor and singer, also attended the flagship stores' opening ceremony.

As an up and coming fashion capital in China, Chengdu represents the younger generations' shopping trends. It is usually said that winning Chengdu's consumers is a big step towards winning China's consumers. So, Goodbaby decided to host its on-going Tmall Hey Box above-mentioned smart products launch events at these two flagship stores in Chengdu.

About Goodbaby

Goodbaby, established in China in 1989, is a global company with local operation in China, Germany and the U.S.A. It is distinctly leading in the market of baby carriages and child car seats. Goodbaby has seven research and development centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has developed sub-brands including gb, CYBEX and Evenflo. Goodbbaby's users group is very huge, including many celebrities, which can be found frequently on social media.

SOURCE Goodbaby