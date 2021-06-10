GoodBelly Launches Fast Melts Perfect for On-the-Go Immune System and Digestion Support

All Fast Melts are low calorie, dairy free, contain zero added sugar, and dissolve immediately. The Strawberry flavor with immune support is also gluten free. Fast Melts are great for all ages, including children above 4 years of age, and can be easily enjoyed as part of a daily routine.

"GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts provide digestion and immunity support through an efficacious dose of probiotics, with a delicious fruit forward flavor and no added sugar," said Juan Gluth, NextFoods Inc., makers of GoodBelly, CEO. "At GoodBelly, probiotics is all we do. We are passionate about gut health and only use the most widely researched strains to promote healthy digestion."

Maintaining a strong immune system is more important than ever. With 70% of the body's immune system connected to the digestive tract, a properly functioning digestive system is essential to maintaining overall health. GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts offer a powerful daily dose of efficacious probiotics to help boost immunity and digestion. As the maker of the number one natural probiotic juice in the country2, GoodBelly is solely focused on delivering the highest quality probiotics in appealing and innovative formats, and this launch is a natural extension of the brand's expertise.

"Our work is guided by the belief that better health starts in your belly, including immunity, and our team is proud to share a whole new, enjoyable way consumers can support their overall wellness," continued Gluth.

GoodBelly To Go™ Fast Melts are available now on Amazon.com - Immunity and Digestion - and retail for between $19.99-$24.99/30 servings. For more information, visit GoodBelly.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @GoodBellyProbiotics.

About GoodBelly by NextFoods, Inc.

GoodBelly, by NextFoods, Inc., was founded in Boulder, Colo., in 2006 by two natural products industry veterans, Todd Beckman and Steve Demos, who shared a vision to empower consumers to achieve a better quality of life through functional solutions. Today, GoodBelly is recognized as a probiotic pioneer, intent on improving people's lives by delivering impactful probiotics through convenient and efficacious foods, beverages and supplements. GoodBelly offerings are all made with the well-studied probiotic strains. All beverages contain Lactobacillus Plantarum 299v (LP299V®), which has been scientifically shown to help establish intestinal balance and can support overall digestive and immune health when consumed daily.* GoodBelly is available nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase GoodBelly direct at https://www.Amazon.com or Shop.GoodBelly.com.

To learn more and connect, visit www.goodbelly.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

1 Some studies suggest that GoodBelly's probiotics may help balance bacteria in your gut when consumed daily as part of a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle. GoodBelly is a food product and not a treatment or cure for any medical disorder or disease. If you have any concerns about your digestive system, you should consult a healthcare professional.

2 IRI Database, L52wk ending 5/15/21

