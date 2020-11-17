SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A specially crafted, next-generation of meal replacements, formulated by a German physician to save us from BIG SUGAR by utilizing a smart carbohydrate, isomaltulose has today become available in the U.S.

It was previously thought that Germans and Americans only had 3 things in common: WWII, a love of video games and a love of porn. Runtime is here to introduce the 4th: their meal replacements that have been making waves with lovers of video games and porn all over Germany.

The brand's hotly-anticipated, performance-enhancing expansion Stateside has been gathering momentum as word has spread about these novel meal replacements that have been formulated to create the biological conditions for peak cognitive and physical performance, enabling Americans to meet the challenges of the 21st century, including the potential total collapse of civilization.

When asked if Runtime has been specifically formulated for porn lovers, an executive with Runtime replied: "Correlation does not imply causation."

Runtime, who claims it has no formal association with the Illuminati, has been rumored to place hidden occult symbols on its product packaging. When asked about the rumors, officials from Runtime declined to comment.

Although, what they did want to talk about, was that instead of using sucrose, fructose and other sugars and artificial sweeteners, aka BIG SUGAR, all of Runtime's products leverage isomaltulose, a smart carb derived from sugar beet. It not only digests slowly, which promotes balanced energy, but it can also help everybody get through their day more nourished and focused.

Runtime is backed by one of the biggest gaming and entertainment VCs in the world, BITKRAFT , who has led investment into Runtime.

Inspired by the rapid growth of esports, the company decided to engineer the perfect formula, which led to a collaboration with Dr. Lutz Graumann, a specialist in sports medicine and nutrition, with a focus on performance enhancement, whose clients include Olympic athletes, pro athletes, special forces, fighter pilots and leadership groups.

Runtime has since grown its customer base to address the needs of preppers, software developers, other working professionals and athletes.

The products officially land today, supported by an insane advertising strategy creative, led by comedy genius, Eric Blume , who worked for over eighteen years at Comedy Central as director, writer, and producer. As well as stars from SwampThing, ABC's Last Man Standing Kelly Walker gives us all the scientific information behind Runtime's products for reals. Check it out here .

While many other meal replacements have been criticized for tasting a bit like alcohol saturated vomit after a long night at the bar, fortunately, Runtime actually tastes good, so for people short on time and not wanting to replace their meals with a bottle of puke, Runtime is a solid choice.

In regards to pooping, Runtime has a good amount of fiber, but consumption of Runtime is unlikely to lead to anything explosive - setting it ahead of many competitors.

Hate the world? Love Runtime.

Runtime's products are available to consumers in the US here - https://us.runtime.gg/

About Runtime:

Runtime is formulated to create the biological conditions for peak performance.

Runtime is named after "runtime environment" which are the environments that most programming languages are run in. In the tech world, these environments are responsible for critical functions such as memory management, variable access and other important elements. The human body has similarities, all of the systems that run inside each of us must be well maintained and properly nourished to create the conditions for peak mental and physical performance. Runtime upgrades your runtime environment.

For more information, please visit: https://us.runtime.gg/

